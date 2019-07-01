Cracking the two-cent-mark as a global standard for PV appears within sight as projects in the U.S. and Brazil have been signed below that threshold. Just two years ago the industry celebrated sub-three-cent bids in the MENA region. Prices have come down so quickly, however, the new records are another third cheaper.Brazil's most recent A-4 renewables auction saw 211 MW of PV capacity signed at $0.0175/kWh - a new world record. Brazil's Agencia Nacional de Energía Eléctrica (Aneel) announced results featuring a remarkable price for solar. The tender contracted 401.6 MW of renewable energy generation ...

