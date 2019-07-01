Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM 01-Jul-2019 / 12:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 July 2019 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Result of AGM Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the venture builder, investor and adviser to early-stage blockchain technology companies, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 9.30 a.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/RIF Labs and Factom. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium, please visit www.coinsilium.com [2] ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: RAG TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 11882 EQS News ID: 833839 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36c575571e439f4b265a236c98ad2ee0&application_id=833839&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e773eebeb760f7c83b52962c410cd4eb&application_id=833839&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

