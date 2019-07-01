XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO's LTL Drivers Travel 36 Million Accident-Free Miles

GREENWICH, Conn. - July 1, 2019- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that its less-than-truckload (LTL) drivers drove more than 36 million miles accident-free so far this year. The company employs approximately 13,000 drivers as one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in North America.

In keeping with XPO's commitment to safety, the company offers tuition-free driver training programs for students who want to earn a Class A commercial driver's license (CDL-A). Students with driving experience in the military can participate in an accelerated training program and drive for XPO with no fees while in school. XPO's 12-week, 240-hour driver training program for other individuals is also free at the company's 114 driver training schools (https://www.xpo.com/work-for-us/driver-jobs/ltl-training-opportunities) in North America.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "Our drivers begin and end each day with safety in mind. These skilled professionals have set the bar high and we're inspired by their ability to travel long distances without any accidents."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/) .

