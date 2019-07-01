

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Starting Monday, Californians will have to pay an additional 5.6 cents a gallon as gas tax across the state, as the gas price jumps from $3.74 to $3.80, over $1 higher than the national average of $2.8.



Though gas prices have taken a dip since past years, the increased tax more than makes up for the decrease. As a result of Senate Bill 1 passed by the Democrats in 2017, the state tax on gas has continued steadily to increase, with a 12 cent per gallon hike occurring that November.



The bill, which aims to collect nearly $5 billion a year in order to fund road & mass transit programs, was called into question by the Republicans the very next year, who tried to repeal it, but were, however, swiftly shot down by voters.



