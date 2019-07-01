

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recognizing the impacts of climate change, Chubb Limited (CB) has decided to change its policy regarding coal underwriting and investment. The company said it will no longer underwrite risks related to the construction and operation of new coal-fired plants. Chubb will not underwrite new risks for companies that generate more than 30% percent of revenues from thermal coal mining.



Evan Greenberg, CEO of Chubb, said: 'Making the transition to a low-carbon economy involves planning and action by policymakers, investors, businesses and citizens alike. The policy we are implementing today reflects Chubb's commitment to do our part as a steward of the Earth.'



