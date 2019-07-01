Pea Protein Market is Forecasted to Reach ~ US$ 1.6 Bn by the End of 2029 - PMR

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research published a report on the pea protein market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and projects that the pea protein market is expected to reach ~ US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2029.

Rising Demand for Lactose-Free and Gluten-Free Ingredients

With the increasing population, the demand for protein and nutrition is increasing across the world. Proteins can be derived from various products such as dairy products, plant-based ingredients, and animal-based products. There is substantial rise in lactose-intolerant population and health-conscious consumers. These consumers seek protein ingredients, which are lactose-free and gluten-free. Pea proteins are naturally lactose-free and gluten-free. Peas are a rich source of protein and other nutrients. Thus, consumers have started consuming pea proteins to fulfill their nutritional demand.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/29284

Changing Consumer Perspective in Emerging Markets

Consumers in North America and Europe are well aware of their fitness, and consuming healthy products to maintain their health. However, in emerging markets such as South Asia and East Asia, consumers are now becoming aware of fitness and about the benefits of consuming healthy products. Thus, health is becoming the first priority in emerging markets. Pea protein powder is nutritionally very beneficial for human health. Pea protein powder can help build muscles when paired with resistance training. Pea protein is a non-GMO vegetable protein and an ideal source of post workout nutrition for athletes who may have difficulty consuming other types of protein. Manufacturers have lucrative opportunities in sports nutrition, as the health-conscious consumer base is increasing across the globe. This rising awareness among consumers about fitness and nutritional food is helping pea protein emerge as a nutraceutical supplement in sports nutrition.

Protein Mania - Developed World's New Diet Obsession

Health is a major concern for most people. Some people exercise to keep their body fit, while others follow the path of diet and nutrition. Diet and nutrition involve the consumption of a large amount of protein. This nutritional diet is more expensive as compared to a normal diet. A diet high in protein is the latest trend in many established and emerging markets. Plant-based proteins are trending in developed markets, and this trend is expected to boost the demand for pea protein in the world market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/29284

Increasing Number of Substitute Products Threatening the Market

Nutrition charts show that pea protein does not have a complete profile of 100% amino acids that any human body needs. Pea protein is an excellent source of protein but it also contains high amount of carbs. Thus, consumers are opting for alternative proteins. Manufacturers are also innovating new products using substitutes of pea protein such as brown rice and casein proteins. This increasing awareness about pea protein substitutes is hindering the market growth and preventing it from reaching its full potential.

Request For Full Report Access: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/29284

Price Hike by Manufacturers a Major Issue

The cost of production for pea protein is high, and thus, the end products of pea protein are also costly from the consumer perspective. Some manufactures are increasing the prices of pea protein to continue its technological and traceability improvements. The high pricing of pea protein is already a concern for the consumers, and this additional price hike is making the pea protein market unstable.

Key Producers of Pea Protein

Some of the key players included in the pea protein market are Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated, DowDuPont, AGT Food And Ingredients, Farbest Brands, Axiom Foods Inc., Glanbia Plc., Roquette Frères, The Green Labs LLC., Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd., The Scoular Company, NOW Health Group, Inc., Aminola, A&B Ingredients, Vestkorn Milling AS, Gemef Industries, Greenway Organics (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd., PURIS, and Maxsun Industries Inc.

Browse Research Release at @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/pea-protein-market.asp

Browse More: Food Innovation Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by PMR:

Whipping Agent Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/whipping-agent-market.asp

Functional Bars Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/functional-bars-market.asp

Hazelnut Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/hazelnut-market.asp

Persistence Market Research Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Web Site: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg