Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) to Reach US$ 113.9 Bn by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Research Report are Affinity Cellular, FRiENDi Mobile, Globecomm Systems Inc., AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV (Tracfone Wireless Inc.), Lycamobile, Project FI (Google LLC), T-Mobile US Inc., Tello, Verizon Wireless, Virgin Mobile, and Comcast Corporation

PUNE, India, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing number of phone users will enable growth in the global mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) market. Recently Fortune Business Insights published a report, titled "Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Operational Model (Reseller MVNO, Service Provider MVNO, Full MVNO), Service Type (Postpaid, Prepaid), Subscriber (Business, Individual/Residential) and Geography Forecast till 2025." As per the report, in 2017 the global mobile virtual network operators market was valued at US$ 62.5 Bn. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% and reach US$ 113.9 Bn by the end of 2025. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global market.

According to the report, North America was leading the global market in 2017 and held a significant share in the market. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2025. The growth witnessed is attributable to presence of a high-tech network infrastructure in the region.

Browse Complete Report Details with Tables of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mobile-virtual-network-operators-market-100076

Asia pacific is also among the leading regions in global market. In 2017 Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 18.2 Bn, and is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth witnessed in region is attributable to increasing collaborations taking place between mobile phone manufacturers and key market players. Additionally, nations such as India, China, and others are witnessing fast development and attracting mobile virtual network service providers to invest in the region. This is anticipated to enable growth in the Asia Pacific mobile virtual network operators market. India, China, and others are also constantly working to improve their network infrastructure to offer seamless services. This is expected to reflect in higher adoption of mobile network services.

Rising Adoption of e-financial services to Fuel Demand for Mobile Network Services

In terms of operational model, the full MVNO segment emerged dominant in the global mobile virtual network operators market in 2017. The segment accounted for 37.7% of the global market in 2017. The segment is anticipated to witness impressive growth over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption e-financial services and rapid adoption of digitalization are a few factors anticipated to drive the global mobile virtual network operators market during the forecast period. Moreover, MVNO service providers are providing great offers and cheaper tariff to its customers, this is likely to fuel the demand in the global market.

"Key market players are giving emphasis on raising awareness about mobile network servicers in undeveloped and developing nations. Such initiatives are expected to enable growth in the global market." said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mobile-virtual-network-operators-market-100076

Lycamobile is Offering Pocket-friendly Calling Plans to Strengthen its Market Position

The global mobile virtual network operators market is expanding and witnessing entry of new players. Key market players are adapting strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, Lycamobile offers cheap international calling to its customers. This is also anticipated to fuel the demand for mobile network services.

Key Companies Mentioned in Report

Affinity Cellular

FRiENDi Mobile

Globecomm Systems Inc.

AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV (Tracfone Wireless Inc.)

Lycamobile

Project FI (Google LLC)

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Tello

Verizon Wireless

Virgin Mobile.

Comcast Corporation

Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mobile-virtual-network-operators-market-100076

Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Factors



Key Technological Developments



Value Chain Analysis



SWOT Analysis

Global MVNO Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Key Findings / Summary



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts - By Operational Model (US$ Bn)



Reseller MVNO





Service Provider MVNO





Full MVNO



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts - By Service Type (US$ Bn)



Postpaid





Prepaid



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts - By Subscriber (US$ Bn)



Business





Individual/Residential



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Geography (US$ Bn)



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Middle East and Afric

and Afric



Latin America

Competitive Landscape

Company Profile

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mobile-virtual-network-operators-market-100076

Browse Related Reports:

Aerial Imaging Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Camera Orientation (Oblique, Vertical), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV/Drones), End-Use Industry (Government, Energy Sector, Defense, Forestry and Agriculture, Real Estate, Civil Engineering, Insurance) And Geography Forecast till 2025

Process Spectroscopy Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (NIR Spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, FT-IR Spectroscopy and Others), By End Use Industry (Polymer, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and others), and Geography Forecast till 2025

Home Automation Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Luxury, Mainstream, Managed, DIY Do It Yourself Home Automation System), Application (Safety and Security, Lighting, Entertainment, Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning), Networking Technology (Wired & Wireless) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Push-To-Talk (PTT) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Network (PoC, LMR), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Applicationand (Public Safety & Security, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing & Construction, Travel & Hospitality Defense) Geography Forecast till 2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters

Survey No. 36, Baner

Pune-Bangalore Highway

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941545/Mobile_Virtual_Network_Operators_MVNO.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg