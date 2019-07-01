The "Connected Trucks Telematics Market in Russia and CIS, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research will provide a comprehensive outlook on the Russian and CIS connected truck telematics market and will provide meaningful insights for TSPs, OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and other companies wishing to explore this unique and competitive market.
Russia and the CIS nations, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, form a unique and diverse set of connected truck telematics market, with differences and commonalities. The Russian and CIS markets are served by numerous local telematics companies and leading OEMs.
The region is going through a challenging time, with the macroeconomic situation changing the commercial vehicle telematics market landscape, holding back recovery in telematics penetration rates. Despite universal challenges such as driver shortage, justification on ROI, and security concerns, and local challenges such as devaluation of national currencies, decrease in foreign investments, and further technological challenges, the telematics market has managed to stay afloat.
The market possesses promising growth potential and, in the next few years, is expected to show signs of improvement, driven by state regulations and increased telematics awareness. It is believed that the market will successfully move from stagnation to sustainable growth with commitment from local and international participants to develop business in Russia and CIS, with support measures from governments.
The market is fragmented and competitive, with close to 53.3% of the market split by several local TSPs and OEMs. The top 3 participants serve approximately 46.7% of the market, which is growing at a rate of 9.5% from 2018 to 2019 YoY. An estimated 11.3 million commercial vehicles in Russia and CIS are serving various industries from transport and logistics, oil and gas, construction, utilities, service and maintenance, retail and delivery, rental and leasing, municipalities, and local governments.
Of these, transport and logistics and oil and gas offer the highest opportunities for growth for TSPs. The telematics installed base is evaluated at 1.58 million units, with a penetration rate of approximately 13.9% in 2018. The region is expected to register slow yet steady growth rates, as fleet management solutions are becoming increasingly common among fleet operators and owners.
Leading TSPs in Russia and CIS include Gurtam, Omnicomm, TechnoKom, Space Team, Fort Telecom, M2M Telematics, Ruptela, Scout Group, WebEye International, Teltonika, GlobalSat, AutoLocator, and Autograf. OEMs play a less-than-important role in the telematics ecosystem, but the situation is expected to change.
Through in-house telematics systems and through partnerships, OEMs such as GAZ, KAMAZ, Daimler, and Volvo are offering full-fledged telematics solutions in the market. They have started offering telematics solutions as a factory-fit unit to select models and are expected to standardize telematics solutions across all vehicles in the near future.
The Russian and CIS markets are highly price sensitive and companies looking to sustain in this fierce market should acknowledge that and build efficient and cost-effective solutions to address the mass market. The market is presenting good opportunities for new telematics companies, due to the growing demand of telematics solutions.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Roadmap of Connected Trucks Telematics Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- PESTLE Analysis
- Connected Truck Telematics Market Outlook
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
RESEARCH SCOPE
- Scope
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
SEGMENTATION AND OVERVIEW
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Fleet Size and Distance-driven Segmentation
- Solution Types
- Key Telematics Services Overview
MARKET OUTLOOK
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Economic Indicators 2019 Russia
- Key Economic Indicators 2019 CIS
- Top Market Issues and Challenges Russia CIS
- Key Future Market Trends
- Top 3 Future Market Trends
- Connected Truck Market Installed Base Forecast
- Key TSPs Operating in Russia and CIS
- Key OEMs Operating in Russia and CIS
- Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships
PRICING AND COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
- Telematics Product Type Range
- Telematics Product Package Range
- Competitive Force Analysis
- Competitive Force Analysis OEMs Vs TSPs
MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
- Russia Telematics Installed Base by Contributions
- CIS Telematics Installed Base by Contributions
- Installed Base Forecast
- Market Share Analysis
MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
- Opportunity by Hardware Type
- Opportunity by Package Type
- Opportunities by Services Top 3 Short-term Key Services
- Opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Opportunity by Fleet Type
- Opportunity by Industry Type
- Opportunity by Solution Type
- Key Opportunity Countries
GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Connected Truck Telematics Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth Connected Truck Telematics
CONCLUSIONS
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word 3 Big Predictions
APPENDIX
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Autograf
- AutoLocator
- Daimler
- Fort Telecom
- GAZ
- GlobalSat
- Gurtam
- KAMAZ
- M2M Telematics
- Omnicomm
- Ruptela
- Scout Group
- Space Team
- TechnoKom
- Teltonika
- Volvo
- WebEye International
