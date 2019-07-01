

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing stagnated in June, marking its weakest level in six years, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The NEVI manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, fell to 50.0 in June from 52.2 in May.



Any reading above 50 indicates an expansion in the sector.



Business conditions worsened in June and new export orders remained unchanged.



Output increased at the weakest rate since July 2013 and the level of outstanding business depleted the most since February 2015.



Purchasing orders were cut in June for the first time since February 2016, led by lower new orders. Input stock fell for the second straight month.



On the price front, input cost inflation was the slowest since September 2016. Output prices fell and prices for raw materials lowered in June.



Economic expectations rose to the strongest pace in five months.



