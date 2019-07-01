EXCHANGE NOTICE 1 JULY 2019 SHARES TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ: MERGING OF SHARES AND CHANGE OF ISIN CODE Correction. Company name in Finnish corrected. Shares of Trainers' House Oyj are reduced so that every 5 shares are merged into 1 share of the company. At the same time, Trainers' House Oyj has decided on invalidation of 2 company's shares. The new number of shares as of 2 July 2019 will be 21 471 412 shares. The ISIN code of the company's share will change from FI0009008122 to FI4000390885. Identifiers of Trainers' House Oyj share as of 2 July 2019: Trading code: TRH1V New ISIN code: FI4000390885 Orderbook id: 24347 Number of shares: 21 471 412 The orderbook TRH1V (id 24347) will be flushed after 1 July 2019 trading. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE 1.7.2019 OSAKKEET TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ: OSAKKEIDEN YHDISTELY JA ISIN-KOODIN MUUTOS Korjaus. Yhtiön suomenkielinen nimi korjattu. Trainers' House Oyj:n osakkeita vähennetetään siten, että jokaiset viisi osaketta yhdistetään yhdeksi osakkeeksi. Samassa yhteydessä Trainers' House Oyj on päättänyt kahden osakkeen mitätöinnistä. Yhtiön osakkeiden lukumäärä 2.7.2019 alkaen on 21 471 412 osaketta. Yhtiön ISIN koodi muuttuu (vanha ISIN-koodi FI0009008122, uusi ISIN-koodi FI4000390885). Trainers' House Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot 2.7.2019 alkaen: Kaupankäyntitunnus: TRH1V Uusi ISIN-koodi: FI4000390885 id: 24347 Osakemäärä: 21 471 412 Tarjoukset poistetaan tarjouskirjasta TRH1V (id 24347) 1.7.2019 kaupankäynnin jälkeen. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260