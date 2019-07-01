Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires H&H Tuonti Oy

Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires H&H Tuonti Oy

Building Materials, a division within the Bergman & Beving Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire all shares in H&H Tuonti Oy.

H&H is a niche supplier of collated fastening products in its own brand with complementary products and machines. H&H has a strong position with a well-established sales network of resellers in Finland.

The company has a turnover of approximately 7 MEUR per year and has 21 employees.



H&H complements our existing offer in a good way and strengthens our position within fasteners and other product categories in the Finnish market, says Max Lagerstedt, Division Manager for Building Materials.

The closing is taking effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm 1 July, 2019

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Boman, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14:15 CET on 1 July 2019.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 15 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 3.9 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

