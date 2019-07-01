

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All the ten passengers on board an aircraft died as it crashed during take-off at the suburban airport in Dallas. The small plane failed to gain altitude as it took off from the airport, and plunged to a vacant hangar. The flight was fully destroyed in the crash.



The twin engine Beechcraft BE - 350 King Air plane was on its destination to St. Petersburg in Florida. The National Transportation Safety Board officials have not yet revealed the identities of the two crew members and eight passengers.



The Dallas County authorities said they have set up a family assistant center for those affected in the crash.



The small plane with a length of 46' 8' could carry up to 11 people. It could operate from field length of 3,300 feet and could fly up to an altitude of 35,000 feet.



