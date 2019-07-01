

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Indian-American teenager Avi Gupta has been crowned the champion of America's most-watched individual quiz show, Jeopardy!



Avi Gupta, a high school senior from Portland, Oregon, won the '2019 Teen Jeopardy' contest's final episode beating out two fellow finalists.



'It still feels unreal, and I honestly can't express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had this opportunity,' said Gupta after taking home the $100,000 grand prize.



'Jeopardy! has always been a huge part of my life and my family's life; it's a special bonding connection with my grandma, who is a huge fan.'



Ryan Presler, an eighth grader from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, came in second place to earn the $50,000 runner-up prize, while Lucas Miner, a high school junior from Miami, Florida, finished third to receive $25,000.



Gupta, who recently graduated from Southwest Portland's Catlin Gabel school, garners a keen interest in Cardiovascular Disease Pathophysiology. He has been recently accepted into the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science of Columbia University as an Egleston Scholar, the highest possible designation offered to incoming students.



The 17-yer-old knowledge star said he plans to spend the prize money towards his education, and to donate to Project32, a non-profit organization that he founded in 2016.



A total of 15 students contested in the latest edition of Jeopardy!.



Gupta advanced to the tournament finals after a semifinal game that required a tiebreaker clue to determine the winner.



'Jeopardy!' is a classic NBC television quiz competition, with a twist.



The contestants are given general knowledge clues in the form of answers first, and they must phrase their responses in the form of questions.



'Jeopardy!' has been a popular television show since its inception in 1964.



With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television.



It holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show - 35 Emmys.



2019 Teen Jeopardy was hosted by Alex Trebek, who made the program more popular in that role since it was revived in 1984.



