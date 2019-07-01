Electrodeionization Market Worth $1,124 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Electrodeionization Market by Design (Plate and Frame Construction, and Spiral Wound Construction), End-use Industry (Power Generation, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Semiconductor), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Electrodeionization Market in 2019 is estimated to be USD 827 million and is projected to reach USD 1,124 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for ultrapure water from varied end-use industries such as power generation, pharmaceuticals, electronics & semiconductor and among others.

Power Generation end-use industry segment accounts for the largest share of the electrodeionization market

The power generation end-use industry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the electrodeionization market in 2019. Electrodeionization plays an important role in the power generation industry, which produces ultrapure water to enable high pressure and smooth functioning of turbines. Ultrapure water avoids clotting or disruption in boiler tubes as well as high temperature corrosion. The recognition of the enhanced effect of ultrapure water for power generation has led to an increase in the demand for electrodeionization in the power generation industry

On the basis of Design, Plate and Frame construction segment is projected to lead the electrodeionization market by 2024

The Plate and Frame construction design is expected to account for the largest share of electrodeionization market in 2019. EDI systems with such designs operate under the co-flow configuration, in which, the direction of flow in the concentrate chamber is the same as in the diluting chamber. The product compartments are identical to each other, as are the reject compartments, due to which, the plate & frame design offers the advantage of equal water flow and electric current distribution among the stacks. This design has lower operating cost, simple design and high durability, due to which, the demand for plate & frame construction is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the electrodeionization market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the electrodeionization market in 2019 followed by North America and Europe. China is one of the major consumers of electrodeionization in the Asia-Pacific region. Availability of cheap labor and increasing foreign direct investments in the power generation, pharmaceuticals and electronics & semiconductor industries in the Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to drive the demand for electrodeionization.

Key Electrodeionization Market players covered in this report include Suez SA (France), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Qua Group (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Snowpure LLC (US), Mega a.s. (Czech Republic), Ovivo Inc. (Canada), Pure Aqua Inc. (USA) and among others

