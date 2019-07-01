The Chinese lithium-ion battery producer has taken significant stakes in two U.K. entities associated with a mine which could hold up to 8.8 million tons of the raw material in clay deposits. As yet, the mine is untested.Jiangxi-based lithium battery manufacturer Ganfeng Lithium has splashed almost £22 million ($27.8 million) on a stake in the as-yet unproven Sonora lithium clay mine in Mexico. As concerns mount about the socio-economic cost of extracting limited lithium resources around the world - the EU is touting a strategy to launch a manufacturing industry for 'sustainable' energy storage ...

