uBid Holdings, Inc.: uBid Holdings Expands its Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: UBID) (the "Company" or "uBid"), a diversified holding company, today announced the appointments of Paul Danner and Scot Wingo to its Board of Directors. The additions expand the Board to four members and strengthen its experience in e-commerce and public companies.

uBid Chief Executive Officer Ketan Thakker, commented, "We welcome Paul and Scot to our Board and look forward to working closely with them in creating long-term shareholder value for uBid. Their relationships and experience in e-commerce and in the public capital markets will be valuable assets to our management team and company."

Mr. Danner is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Pepex Biomedical. His business leadership background includes serving as the Chief Executive Officer of three NASDAQ-listed companies, including most recently with Alliance MMA, Inc., a sports promotion and media firm. Seasoned, broad-based industry experience features marketing service offerings, securing product placement, increasing market share and growing revenue for an array of Fortune 500 organizations, mid-market companies and start-up ventures for over 30 years. Mr. Danner served as a Naval Aviator flying the F-14 Tomcat, and subsequently as an Aerospace Engineering Duty Officer supporting the Naval Air Systems Command, for 8 years on active duty plus 22 years with the reserve component of the United States Navy. He retired from the Navy in 2009 with the rank of Captain. Mr. Danner received his BS in Business Finance from Colorado State University, and holds an MBA in Marketing from the Strome College of Business at Old Dominion University.

Mr. Wingo is Executive Chairman of ChannelAdvisor, and has served as chairman of our board of directors since our inception in 2001. Prior to founding the company, he served as general manager of GoTo Auctions, chief executive officer and co-founder of AuctionRover.com, which was acquired by GoTo.com, and as chief executive officer and co-founder of Stingray Software, which was acquired by Rogue Wave. Scot sets the strategic direction for the company, and works closely with the management team to align product direction with market trends. He is an industry thought leader, contributing regularly to several ChannelAdvisor blogs and speaking often at industry events. Scot received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Computer Engineering degree from North Carolina State University. Scot has received numerous awards including Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year and Triangle Business Journal's Businessperson of the Year.

