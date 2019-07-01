Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB: GNBT) ("the Company"), an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. CEO and President, Joseph Moscato, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Moscato for an update on the Company's recent projects. Moscato explained that the Company has made a few significant acquisitions since the last time he appeared on the show, including a subsidiary that will allow them to deliver their own drug treatment platforms, as well as pharmacy and laboratory services. "Revenues will start to really heat up as they were before," stated Moscato.

Jolly then asked about a recent rumor regarding the Company's interest in uplisting to the NASDAQ. Moscato confirmed that the rumors are true and shared that they will be applying for the uplisting as soon as possible. He explained that they are comfortable that their application has a good chance to get approved and is excited for all of the benefits that the uplisting will bring.

Jolly followed by inquiring about the Company's plan to retire around 20 million shares, as well as their upcoming one-to-one dividend plan. Moscato explained that the dilution commonly associated with these types of plans is minimal in this case as the Company made careful preparations to avoid this concern. "There is really very minimal dilution in doing this one-to-one dividend," stated Moscato. Part of these preparations included four shareholders that gave up their last dividend, which made up a pool of shares for the benefit of the Company, which were used for acquisitions and will now be retired and put back into treasury.

"For every one share you have, you get another share. So, let's say you own 50,000 shares, you'll own 100,000 shares after the day we are listed," explained Moscato. He added that shareholders can take advantage of this opportunity until late July.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent interest and letter of intent regarding an additional subsidiary. Moscato shared that the Company is currently in discussions with one of the largest banks in healthcare, and has signed a letter of intent with a company involved in cancer research and the development of proprietary technology in this field. He further explained that the Company plans to merge NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology with the new subsidiary and combine their platforms, and expects this to be completed within the next 60 days.

To close the interview, Moscato shared that the Company continues to execute on its plans for the benefit of their shareholders. Their current plans will add liquidity and additional value for their shareholders and will allow the Company to focus on their future goals. "It's all about revenue and getting to the next level, and the plan is to get to that level on the NASDAQ," closed Moscato.

About Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

