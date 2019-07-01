sprite-preloader
Montag, 01.07.2019

01.07.2019 | 14:52
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cameron Investors Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 1

Date:01 July 2019

Cameron Investors Trust plc

LEI: 213800INFNVE5UT4TD45

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of the Company as at the close of business on 28 June 2019 is:

1,125.98 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information please contact:

PATAC Limited
Company Secretaries
0131 538 1400


© 2019 PR Newswire

