sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,32 Euro		+0,314
+3,14 %
WKN: 896476 ISIN: US35671D8570 Ticker-Symbol: FPMB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,011
10,038
15:22
10,014
10,05
15:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC10,32+3,14 %
FN Beta