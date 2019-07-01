

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) expects impact of lower copper prices to reduce second-quarter revenue by about $85 million. FCX expects to record an approximate $0.05 per share loss to net income before any non-recurring items for the second-quarter.



The company said current analyst estimates reflect an average copper price of about $2.95 per pound for the second quarter.



Freeport-McMoRan said it estimates the impact on second-quarter revenue of lower copper prices, including adjustments for provisionally priced sales recorded at March 31, to be about $260 million. The company said it expects to record a loss of 5 cents a share to net income as a result of the estimated prices.



The company plans to release second-quarter 2019 financial results on July 24, 2019.



