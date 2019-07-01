Shape Security Named World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer

The World Economic Forum has announced its selection of the 56 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2019 who are shaping industries from agriculture and cleantech to modern policing and many more.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shape Security , the leading provider of bot mitigation and automated fraud mitigation for the world's largest companies, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Shape eliminates bots, fraud, and unwanted automation for more than 20 percent of the consumer brands in the Fortune 500 and protects over 100 million legitimate human logins every day.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year's Tech Pioneers are emerging innovators from a diverse set of industries. These firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The focus areas of this year's Tech Pioneers include: agtech, smart cities, cleantech, supply chain, manufacturing, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles and drones. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as 25% of 2019 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from many different regions beyond the United States and Silicon Valley. In fact, this year's class of 56 firms represent every continent except Antarctica. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here . Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Scribd, Spotify, Twitter and Wikimedia.

"We're excited to welcome Shape Security to this year's innovative class of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "Shape Security and its fellow pioneers are leaders in using novel technologies to transform their industries. We see great potential for these next generation companies to shape solutions to global challenges and improve society for years to come."

"We're honored to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Derek Smith, Shape Security's co-founder and CEO. "We view this as a confirmation of the important mission we're on to eliminate fraud and restore trust online. As the World Economic Forum's own Centre for Cybersecurity points out, economic loss due to cybercrime is predicted to reach $3 trillion by 2020, and 74% of the world's businesses can expect to be attacked. Criminals steal over 10 million credentials daily, and then use these credentials to attack web and mobile applications. Shape Security's mission is to stop these attacks. Today, Shape defends 1.7 billion user accounts."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 59 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

About Shape Security: Shape Security is defining a new future in which state-of-the-art not only stops attackers, but also welcomes good users. Shape disrupts the economics of cybercrime, making it too expensive for attackers to commit online fraud, while enabling enterprises to more easily identify and transact with genuine customers on their websites and mobile apps. The world's leading organizations rely on Shape as their primary line of defense against attacks on their web and mobile applications, including three of the top five US banks, five of the top ten global airlines, two of the top five global hotels and two of the top five US government agencies. The Shape platform, covered by 55 patents, was designed to stop the most dangerous application attacks enabled by cybercriminal fraud tools, including credential stuffing (account takeover), fake account creation, and unauthorized aggregation. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has offices in London, Sydney, and New York.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

