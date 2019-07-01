Visiongain Publishes Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Transit Checks, Routine Checks), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft), Service (Component Replacement & Rigging Service, Defect Rectification Service, Line Station Setup & Management Service, Engine & APU Service, Aircraft on Ground Service), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Aircraft line maintenance is the repair, inspection or modification of an aircraft. These maintenance is done by predetermined schedules.

• The aircraft line maintenance is the activity carried out in order to check the aircraft working in the operating environment and is substantially fit to fly.

• The services such as component replacement & rigging service, defect rectification service, line station setup & management service, engine & apu service, and aircraft on ground service has increased the adoption of aircraft line maintenance market.

• During line maintenance, the aircraft is not always taken out of service and maintenance activities can be done at the gate or stand itself.

• This activities are subject to specific, relatively straightforward, rectification tasks such as replacement of any component that is not working properly.

• Also the advancement in line maintenances has enhanced the aircraft line maintenance market

Market Overview and Trends

• Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Big Data Analytics by service providers has enables to provide enhanced services and cost efficiency. This has grown the demand of aircraft line maintenance market.

• Increasing upgradation and replacement of old aircraft with new generation aircraft with new advance technology is anticipated to create new opportunities for the aircraft line maintenance market in upcoming years.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-aircraft-line-maintenance-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rise in global air passenger traffic has led to increase in global fleet size that has increased the demand for the aircraft line maintenance market .

• Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to improve services are boosting aircraft line maintenance market growth

• Increase in adoption of connected aircraft to analyze predictive, prescriptive, and condition-based maintenance as well as increasing spending of airlines for MRO services has increased the aircraft line maintenance market size.

• Rise in the number of aviation accidents increasing the importance of line maintenance activities has enhanced the aircraft line maintenance market share.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Lack of skilled manpower in the aviation maintenance, repair, & operations (MRO) industry may limit the market size of global aircraft line maintenance market

• Lack of common data standards and risks associated with cyber security may hamper aircraft line maintenance market growth

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-aircraft-line-maintenance-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The aircraft line maintenance market is segmented on the type, aircraft type, service, and geography.

Type

• Transit Checks Market, 2019-2029

• Routine Checks Market, 2019-2029

Aircraft Type

• Narrow Body Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• Wide Body Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• Very Large Body Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• Regional Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

Service

• Component Replacement & Rigging Service Market, 2019-2029

• Defect Rectification Service Market, 2019-2029

• Line Station Setup & Management Service Market, 2019-2029

• Engine & APU Service Market, 2019-2029

• Aircraft on Ground Service Market, 2019-2029



Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the aircraft line maintenance market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• SIA Engineering Company signed agreement with NokScoot Airlines to form line maintenance joint venture in Thailand. Under the agreement, NokScoot will hold an equity stake of 51% in the joint venture, with SIAEC taking the remaining 49% stake.

• Magnetic MRO has completed the acquisition of Direct Maintenance, a specialized company in line maintenance for narrow- and wide-body aircraft. This acquisition added the Airbus A380 and Boeing 787 types to Magnetic MRO group's existing capabilities and doubled its global line stations network.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Airbus

Airworks

AMECO

ANA Line Maintenance Technics

Avia Solutions Group

BCT Aviation Maintenance

British Airways

Certified Aviation Services, LLC

China Aircraft Services Limited

Delta Air Lines

FL Technics

HAECO

JAMCO

Jett Pro Line Maintenance

LJ Aviation

Lufthansa Technik

Monarch Aircraft Engineering

Nayak Group

Royal Jey Group

SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance

SIA Engineering Company

SR Technics Switzerland AG

STS Aviation Group

Turkish Airline

United Airlines

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg