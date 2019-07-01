More than 40% of Tradeshift customers currently use Go 2.0, allowing them to put commercial cards in the hands of employees across their organizations

Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, today announced a new team version of Tradeshift Go, a payments product offering that increases visibility into employee spending. Frontline managers now have the ability to extend payment power to all of their team's employees with virtual credit cards on demand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005226/en/

The Dashboard in Tradeshift Go allows budget owners to track team activity and spend against budgets in real time and to drill down into all spending. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tail spend relatively small purchases made by employees is challenging for enterprises for two reasons: First, such purchases generate management overhead and delays when they require a purchase order and an invoice to be created for each small purchase, which the standard procurement process isn't designed for. Second, other payment products on the market can be hard to monitor, leading to spending without business justification. Tradeshift Go solves both of these challenges by making virtual cards easier to use, manage and monitor. The new team-based tools save time and overhead for both managers and employees.

Outdated purchasing environments often create delays in payments processing, driving employees to buy direct and expense accordingly for time-sensitive purchases. Tradeshift Go is a sanctioned virtual credit card solution that illuminates employee spending and eliminates back-office processes on small purchases, like time used for assessing and approving POs, invoices, and maintaining supplier master data.

"Purchasing policies have traditionally been centered around a model in which, due to liability concerns, only select employees have access to a corporate or p-card," said Sarika Garg, Chief Strategy Officer at Tradeshift. "Tradeshift Go levels the playing field for business teams so that every employee on the team has access to authorized payments."

Managing organizational spend outside of business-critical purchases is unnecessarily complex, considering that upwards of 90% of the suppliers a procurement pro manages are beyond procurement's primary cataloged systems. Tradeshift Go delegates control of purchasing decisions to budget owners, while visibility is maintained organizationally. With the ability to offer every employee access to intuitive approval workflow in enterprise purchase environments, teams avoid purchasing roadblocks and can keep their focus on driving priority business goals forward.

For more about Tradeshift Go, please visit: https://tradeshift.com/go

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005226/en/

Contacts:

Dave Pedersen

Dave.Pedersen@tradeshift.com