Instem Company NOTOCORD Secures Portion of €4m Grant as Member of Exclusive Scientific Consortium Helping to Make Medications Safer

Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions to the global life sciences market, is pleased to announce that NOTOCORD, an Instem Company, has been awarded a European Commission Horizon 2020: Research Innovation Program grant.

As part of an industry and academic consortium of 10 beneficiaries, NOTOCORD will be collaborating on a 3-year research program entitled, INSPIRE: INnovation in Safety Pharmacology for Integrated cardiovascular safety assessment to REduce adverse events and late stage drug attrition. INSPIRE will lead to safer medications with fewer cardiovascular adverse events.

INSPIRE aims to build on recent technological advances to improve risk prediction in safety pharmacology. With the involvement of leading pharmaceutical companies, universities, software and hardware suppliers, the research will translate into products and services for improved assessment of drug-induced cardiovascular toxicity and, ultimately, safer medicines for patients.

INSPIRE also aims to train the next generation of safety pharmacology scientists to have a broad range of in-depth scientific knowledge and an ability to adapt to a dynamic and ever-changing industry. In support of this, the grant will enable NOTOCORD to fund and supervise two PhD early stage research projects. The research projects involve NOTOCORD-SenseTM, a unique cloud-based collaboration platform offering powerful capabilities for secure data sharing which will be used to prototype and deploy new analysis modules.

NOTOCORD's Operations Manager Product Director, Sylvain Bernasconi, PhD commented, "Being involved in the INSPIRE programme is a fantastic opportunity for us to work with top researchers in developing new methodologies to help reduce drug safety risks. We are eager to start working with them on the numerous projects involved in this exciting research program."

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 858070.

Instem's NOTOCORD group provides software solutions for data acquisition and analysis in preclinical studies and is a recognized leader in cardiovascular, respiratory, electrophysiology and nervous system research areas. NOTOCORD solutions are used by pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, hospitals and academic research centers around the world.

About Instem

Instem is a global provider of leading software solutions and services that are helping over 500 clients bring their life enhancing products to market faster. We enable clients in the life sciences to more efficiently collect, analyze, report and submit high quality regulatory data, while maintaining compliance for their products around the world.

Instem solutions are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making, leading to safer, more effective products.

Instem supports its global roster of clients through offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, China and India.

