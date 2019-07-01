Holiday Inn Express & Suites Paso Robles Wins Prestigious IHG(R) 2018 Torchbearer Award

Only Holiday Inn Express brand hotel to earn this coveted award in California for 2018

PASO ROBLES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / The Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Paso Robles, California received the IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) 2018 Torchbearer Award, the company's most prestigious award.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Paso Robles California is one of 216 properties within the Americas chosen from the IHG system of more than 5,300 hotels for achieving the highest levels of excellence in all aspects of operation - from quality to customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Paso Robles was also the only Holiday Inn Express branded hotel in the State of California that has earned this prestigious award. Shawn Styler, owner of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Paso Robles said, "Winning this award back-to-back years speaks to the team and its leadership. We are so proud of everyone at the property and their commitment to excellence is the reason why our hotel continues to provide the best guest experience in the state."

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Paso Robles CA

"It is my pleasure to award the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Paso Robles California as one of the foremost hotels in our industry," said Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer - IHG, The Americas. "This hotel embodies the heart of our brand promise and continues our story to make our 12 brands well known and loved by guests around the world."

An impressive 2018 Torchbearer trophy, the company's symbol of top excellence, will be on permanent display at the hotel.

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid hotels, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,600 hotels and approximately 837,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with almost 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com.

