Findit, Inc.: Findit Will Pursue CBD Space with An Emphasis on B2B Markets

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada corporation (OTC PINK: FDIT) announced in January it would look at the opportunities in the CBD market, in addition to offering online marketing services to companies in the CBD space.

Since January, Findit has been exploring its options within the CBD space to identify which areas could sync with Findit's primary focus which is its social media content management platform and online social and SEO services.

Findit is entering the CBD space as a wholesale distributor with an emphasis on brick and mortar stores. This area within the CBD landscape will not deter us from our core online business model that revolves around social networking and search.

Findit, Inc. owns Finditcbd.com, Findithemp.com and Finditweed.com

Findit provides SEO and online marketing to CBD Unlimited, Inc. OTC Pinksheets (EDXC).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ret4HCX7Tmw

Clark St. Amant of Findit, Inc. stated, "With our infrastructure in place with Findit.com and the app available in both Android and IOS, adding this specific area to focus our efforts on in the CBD space, which would be facilitating buyers and sellers, we will probably see an increase in revenue and we hope profitability."

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

