Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a multi-media snapshot reporting on recent acquisitions in the CBD cannabis space, featuring Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML).

Viridian's Deal Tracker recently noted, "Acquisitions of companies in the hemp sector accelerate worldwide as industrial and consumer hemp/CBD markets develop."

Driving the acquisition flurry; the collective market for CBD sales is expected to exceed $20 billion in the United States by 2024, according to BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research.

Aiming to capitalize on this, Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML), a holding company focused on opportunities in the cannabis space just announced that the Company is cleaning up corporately to be better positioned for acquisitions in the future.

From the news - "During the past several months the Company has retired and returned to treasury $2.7M in Convertible Debt using its cash reserves to quarantine toxic conversions, stock dilution and preserve its equity."

Continued: Richard Hylen, Chairman and CEO stated "Our shareholders and management team have been on an impressive run ever since the company expanded its footprint into the cannabis sector with our most recent acquisition of Proscere Bioscience. With this acquisition, the company gained access to a cold-water CBD extraction Technology that presents an exciting opportunity on revenue generation. With the acquisition, the company has gained access to a valuable asset capable of strengthening its revenue base, with a current $2.8M in its first purchase order, and commitments of $275M over the next 5 years. The company has already set sights on Canada, USA, and Europe as it embarks on an aggressive commercialization drive for the cold-water CBD extraction systems."

Another cannabis leader is also completing an acquisition in extraction technology, announcing on June 26th that it has completed a transaction to acquire Saskatoon-based bio-product extractor KeyLeaf Life Sciences, related entities and intellectual property. "Canopy Growth has been working closely with KeyLeaf - formerly known as POS Bio-Sciences - as a trusted partner building out extraction processes and technology for the past year as it refines its scale extraction model for Canadian and global markets. As previously disclosed, Canopy Growth assumed control of KeyLeaf for accounting purposes in November 2018. As such, KeyLeaf's financial results were consolidated in the Company's fiscal 2019 financial statements. Through the transaction, the Company is acquiring a large-scale Canadian extraction facility as well as an extraction-related facility in the United States to support the Company's US CBD expansion."

Continued: "With over 45 years of experience in the canola, nutraceutical, cosmetic and bio-product industries, KeyLeaf is a recognized leading authority with significant intellectual property relating to plant-based extraction and ingredients. The extensive experience of KeyLeaf's chemists, engineers, and operators will remain within the organization to further refine the cannabinoid extraction process and will support Canopy Growth in the design, training, oversight, and implementation of additional extraction sites around the world."

Continued: "KeyLeaf has been working closely with Canopy Growth over the past year to retrofit its Saskatchewan facility to advance technology development and commercialization, in order to process hemp and cannabis biomass, and to conduct pre- and post-extraction processes. It is anticipated the facility, which is currently in the Health Canada licensing process, will be able to process up to 5,000 kg of input materials daily when operational."

"CBD sales have exploded in the past several months, but there's still a long way to go when it comes to consumer, retailer, and manufacturer knowledge," said Jessica Lukas, Vice President of Consumers Insights at BDS Analytics. "56 percent of adults 21+ do not know or are confused about the differences between THC and CBD."

As the consumer matures, so will the industry and the hunt for acquisitions will continue to find the best in breed within the sector.

