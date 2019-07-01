

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chick-fil-A continues to be the America's most beloved fast-food chain, according to the annual American Customer Satisfaction Index's (ACSI) survey. It has topped the index for the fifth year in a row and has been at the helm since the index began tracking them.



Founded in May 1946, Chick-fil-A is the largest chicken, and the third largest American fast food restaurant chain, which specializes in a variety of chicken sandwiches. It operates more than 2,300 restaurants, primarily in the U.S. with locations in 47 states and plans for a location in Hawaii to be the 48th state.



Chick-fil-A earned 86 points out of 100 points, beating chains such as Panera Bread, Papa John's and Arby's. Chick-fil-A maintained its lead despite dropping a point from last year, and was a clear 4 points ahead of a group of smaller companies that had a combined average of 82 points, being the second on the list.



Panera Bread has been ranked third, garnering 81 points. This was followed by Papa John's, Arby's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Pizza Hut, all ranked fourth with 80 points. Subway, Domino's and Starbucks are in the fifth position with 79 points, along with a group of limited-service restaurants.



Chick-fil-A maintains a wide lead over chicken rival KFC, as the Yum! Brands chain slipped 1.3 points to 78 points to be at the sixth place along with Dunkin' Donuts.



McDonald's appears the least favorite fast-food chain and finds itself at the bottom of the table with 69 points. The other burger chains including Jack in the Box, Burger King and Sonic Drive-In also find themselves among the bottom five along with Taco Bell.



ACSI releases industry results throughout the year and updates the national index quarterly. Baseline measurements are from the summer of 1994.



