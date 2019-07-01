The Arizona-based equipment maker is sticking to its guns by withdrawing from the PV market after sales wobbled in China last year. With most of the big players having rediscovered their thirst for expansion, however, it appears a curious strategy."Significant investment is required to effectively compete in the changing solar industry," said Amtech Systems boss JS Whang on April 3. "We therefore conclude Tempress and SoLayTec would be better positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the solar industry under new ownership." Confirming the findings of a review of Amtech operations that had started ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...