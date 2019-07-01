

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British car manufacturer McLaren launched the latest version of its fully-electric sports car, the 720S Ride-On. However, the latest version is meant only for kids. The toy car comes at a starting price of 315 pounds, or about $400.



This is the second electric toy car to be launched by McLaren. In 2016, the company had introduced its first children's electric car, the McLaren P1 Ride-On, modeled after its limited edition plug-in hybrid P1 hypercar.



The 720S Ride-On will be available at select global toy stores in seven different McLaren colors for three-to-six year-olds - Azores Orange, Belize Blue, Lantana Purple, Onyx Black, Mauvine Blue, Silica White, or Saros Grey.



There will be an exclusive launch in the Papaya Spark hue later in the year, only for official McLaren retailers.



The electric toy car has functioning dihedral doors combined with exposed carbon-style elements and signature 720S styling cues that helps to identify the model with the actual 720S Coupe.



Like the McLaren P1 Ride-On, the McLaren 720S Ride-On is powered by an electric motor operated by a working accelerator pedal with added engine sounds. The engine operates with a key, but it also has a remote control for parents to provide their kids an 'autonomous' experience.



The car has a functioning brake pedal, with brake light, and a dashboard display screen that gives information about the car's range. The screen also houses an infotainment system, with buttons for different functions on the dashboard.



Children can listen to music or watch a short movie by plugging a USB or SD card into the sockets provided. The infotainment system is pre-loaded with a selection of popular songs for six-year-olds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX