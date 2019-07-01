New Dissolved Oxygen Capabilities from Wild Goose Change the Game for Brewers and Specialty Beverage Makers

New capabilities provide repeatable and measurable reduction in dissolved oxygen (DO), which is critical for maintaining flavor quality in packaged beverages

BOULDER, Colorado, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Goose Filling Systems, pioneers in canning and bottling lines for craft brewers and specialty beverage makers, has released game changing new features for their canning lines.

With thousands of canning and bottling lines across the world, Wild Goose is focused on helping their customers maintain the highest quality standards in their beverages. Managing dissolved oxygen (DO) in the packaging workflow is crucially important for ensuring that beverages, like beer, taste like the brewer intended. Transferring beer into cans or bottles, no matter the system, can have a significant impact on flavor and shelf-life because oxygen is introduced to the product in the packaging process.

Wild Goose now offers a new standard feature that allows brewers and specialty beverage producers to mitigate dissolved oxygen and preserve the quality of their beer, wine, cider, and ready-to-drink beverages. The new DO Buster CO2 Tunnel comes standard on new automatic canning lines or can be purchased as an accessory to existing systems and provides a measurable and repeatable reduction in DO pickup. The result is a higher quality packaged beverage with a longer shelf-life.

The new DO Buster includes a method of breaking large "frog eye" bubbles that are rich of oxygen prior to lid placement and utilizes laminar flow technology to evenly spread a blanket of CO2 over the foam cap. These functionalities allow for less wasted product-up to 1 ounce per can-and better flavor integrity after a longer shelf life.

Wild Goose's unique filling technology combines flow meters and patented line restriction technology with intelligent software to ensure precise fill volume and foam control. With the new DO management capabilities, Wild Goose canning systems introduce less DO than any other system on the market.

"Our customers work hard to make the best tasting beverages on the market today," says Chris Fergen, chief executive officer of Wild Goose Filling Systems. "For brewers, minimizing DO is critically important to maintain the flavor quality of their beer. By providing the ability to minimize dissolved oxygen, we are helping them ensure that when their customers enjoy their beer, it tastes like the brewer intended."

Wild Goose canning lines fill 100+ cans per minute and 250+ cases per hour.

With decades of experience in brewing, canning, and bottling craft beverages, Wild Goose Filling Systems provides filling systems for beer, cider, kombucha, cannabis, wine and other ready-to-drink beverages. Having pioneered the first craft canning and bottling systems on the market, Wild Goose systems have patented technology that maintains the highest quality levels for packaged beverages. Their expertise in engineering and focus on craft beverages sets them apart from other systems on the market. With unmatched efficiency, operational control and excellence in customer service, Wild Goose provides canning and bottling systems to thousands of customers around the globe.

