The inverter maker conducted tests and found the Tigo Energy TS4-R-F-42 could not always supply the rapid shutdown function called for by a new U.S. safety standard when applied in commercial and industrial systems featuring its inverter tech.SMA is contacting U.S. commercial and industrial customers after discovering problems with Tigo Energy's TS4-R-F 42 Sunspec Rapid Shutdown device. Some 28 U.S. states have introduced new NEC2017 690.12 module-level shutdown requirements. Under the new standard, all conductors within 30cm of an array must lose voltage to 80V or less within 30 seconds of rapid ...

