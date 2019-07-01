WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the fuel card business ("Go Fuel Card") of EG Group.

The Go Fuel Card business is headquartered in Breda, Netherlands with approximately 200,000 proprietary cards in circulation across the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Luxembourg and operates on an independent proprietary card network and is accepted at over 5,000 retail sites.

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel, and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 4,800 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 13.1 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate solutions grew to $34.7 billion in 2018; and, the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 343,000 employers and more than 28 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

