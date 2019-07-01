Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 24 to 28, 2019 (French only):
Issuer's name
Issuer's identifying code
Date of
Identifying code
Aggregated
Daily weighted
Market
(MIC code)
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
24/06/2019
FR0000121485
15 400
516.9667
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
25/06/2019
FR0000121485
14 800
515.7577
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
26/06/2019
FR0000121485
14 800
513.9340
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
27/06/2019
FR0000121485
14 300
516.8289
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
28/06/2019
FR0000121485
14 200
519.6450
XPAR
TOTAL
73 500
516.6032
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2564eda682198649/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-24-to-28-2019.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
Contacts:
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com