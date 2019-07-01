Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 24 to 28, 2019 (French only):

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of

transaction Identifying code

of financial

instrument Aggregated

daily volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price of

the purchased

shares Market

(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/06/2019 FR0000121485 15 400 516.9667 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/06/2019 FR0000121485 14 800 515.7577 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/06/2019 FR0000121485 14 800 513.9340 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 27/06/2019 FR0000121485 14 300 516.8289 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/06/2019 FR0000121485 14 200 519.6450 XPAR TOTAL 73 500 516.6032

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2564eda682198649/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-24-to-28-2019.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

