Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 01-Jul-2019 / 14:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/06/2019) of GBP171.87m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/06/2019) of GBP171.87m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/06/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 2,188.73p 7,852,601 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 2169.33p current period revenue* Ordinary share price 2010.00p (mid-price) Discount to NAV (8.17)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 28/06/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 11.98 2 RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p 11.65 3 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 10.29 Ordinary 25p 4 Macfarlane Group Plc 10.13 Ordinary 25p 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.48 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 9.09 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 6.79 Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 8 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 6.76 10p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.38 10 Electrocomponents PLC 5.04 Ordinary 10p 11 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 2.79 20p 12 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 2.45 25p 13 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.13 14 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 1.18 10p 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.00 16 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.72 17 National Grid Plc Ordinary 0.70 11.395p 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.68 Ordinary 25p 19 Discretionary Unit Fund 0.46 Managers Ltd 20 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.39 Cumulative Preferred 21 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.37 22 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.22 23 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.20 24 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 0.10 1p 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary 0.00 GBP0.001 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 0.00 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 11899 EQS News ID: 833975 End of Announcement EQS News Service

