renminwt: The First 'Palace Museum Stationery Creative Design Competition' Launched in The People's Daily

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 /On 21st of June, "Inherit The Ultimate Aesthetics, Develop A Better Future" -- The first "Palace Museum Stationery Creative Design Competition Starting Ceremony" was held in The People's Daily. Jiang Kun, Li Fang, Liu Yang, Chang Wei, and Andrea von Mansberg attended the ceremony as the judges.

The People's Daily invites quite a few outstanding representatives to the ceremony. Song Xiewei, Yu Aijing and Betsy Joles gave excellent presentations to share their experiences during the ceremony. Furthermore, the People's Daily also invites dozens of meritorious teenagers and "Zhihu Liu Kan Shan" as the "special experiencer" of the competition. Zhang Qi, Kan Lijun, Chang Wei and Zheng Haichao awarded these "special experiencer" during the ceremony. "The Palace Museum Stationery Creative Design Competition" calls for participants around the globe with no threshold. The total rewards of the competition is 1000,000 RMB. From the official start on the 21st of June to 22rd of July, the competition call for impressive designs from both organisations and individuals around the world. The "National Humanity History" and The Palace Museum ccl. will hold the first and final round of appraising from 21 to 26 of July and from 27th July to 1st August. Results will be published during the online conference of The Palace Museum Stationery and ceremony will be held afterwards.

Competition agenda Starting ceremony 21 June:

Submission 22 June - 20 July

First appraise 21 July to 26 July

Final appraise 27 July to 1st August

Winner revelation 6 August Attentions Contestants need to send all the designs in an organized form with proper title and explanations to the email: gugongdc@renminwt.cn , and need to fill out the information forms with accurate and authentic information.

The photo of the outcome needs to be shown in various angles could demonstrate the actual view of the product.

Plane designs should have a resolution higher than 300 dpi.; all documents should have both JPG ( CMYK colour mode ) and vector format copy, annotation of heights, width, lengths are required.

3D designs need to submit stereoscopic pictures of the product with various angles and reference materials. The resolution should be higher than 300 dpi.; all documents should JPG (CMYK colour mode), vector and 3D (STEP) format, annotation of height, width and length is required.Materials need to be clarified.Contestants could submit multiple designs; corrections need to be made before final submission. Thematic Set Awards The thematic set designs must include a pen and a notebook. The other 3-4 products are not restricted. The whole set should focus on one theme about the Palace Museum. Golden Award x 1Reward: 100,000 RMB Silver Award (> 2)Reward: 50,000 RMB for each winner Bronze Award (> 3)Reward: 30,000 RMB for each winner Single design awards Most culture inheritable award (multiple) Most technological creative award (multiple) Best function award (multiple) Best transboundary award (multiple) Teenager special designing award (multiple) Reward: 30,000 RMB for each winner Other contestant rights Winning designs would be produced as a cosign productWinning contestants are entitled as the "special invited designer" of the Palace Museum StationeryWinning contestants are invited to the news product conference of the Palace Museum Stationery Competition requests The submitted work should meet the theme of the competition, use "The international and modern expression of Chinese traditional culture" as designing standard, and translate the traditional cultures of the Palace Museum into contemporary stationeries. All submitted works should be original, and new designs that have not used commercially ( after 1/6/2018 ) . Entries that have been awarded to national, provincial awards or other designing awards are not in consideration.Contestants must promise there are no infringements upon any organisation or individual intellectual property, individual portrait rights and reputation right etc., if any of this situation is found, the entry would be disqualified. The contestant will be responsible for any conflict resulted, legal liability and lost.The intellectual property of all entries will be given to the People's Daily and The Palace Museum Stationery; Contestant will automatically agree to provide the copyright of publishing, projecting, promoting to the organiser once the entry is submitted. The organiser promises to clarify the designer's on the product; If the winner has any loss of the work or the organiser does not inform the organiser to transfer the copyright and other rights to the third party, the organiser will pursue the law through legal channels.Contestants do not need to make any payment; the organiser promises to keep the confidentiality of the entries, if the entry is not awarded, the intellectual right of the product will be owned by the designer. Judges The president of The Palace Museum, Shan Qixiang; The president of The Palace Museum Academy, Zheng Xinmiao; The president of China Newspaper Association, Former V.P of The People's Daily, Zhang Jianxing; The president of China Art Association, Fan Dian; The president of China Institute of Han Dynasty Arts, former vice president of the National Museum, Chen Lvsheng; The president of Chinese Ballad Singers Association, Jiang Kun; The sub-editor of People's Daily International, Li Fang; Artist and artistic designer, Chang Shana; The president of China Director Association, Li Shaohong; Standing Committee of Beijing Political Consultative Conference, deputy Secretary, Song Weizu; The principal of The Central Academy of Fine Arts, Song Xiewei; The master and visiting scholar of Tsinghua University, Andrea von Mansberg; The head of the design department of Beijing University of Technology, Liu Yang; The principal of the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, Chang Wei Actor, voluntary teacher Jiang Yiyan.

