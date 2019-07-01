Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 28 June 2019:

- 33,048,823 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 10,556,812 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 31,466,468 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 7,502,789 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 5,618,428 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 5,157,218 Balanced Risk Shares held in Treasury; and

- 4,370,361 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 7,805,785 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 28 June 2019 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 33,048,823 172.91p 57,144,719 Global Equity Income Shares 31,466,468 207.89p 65,415,640 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 5,618,428 143.87p 8,083,232 Managed Liquidity Shares 4,370,361 105.01p 4,589,316 Total 135,232,907

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 July 2019