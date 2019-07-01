Liquid Wind, a Swedish Alternative Fuel Company Raises over 2 MSEK via Crowdfunding

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Wind and their expert consortium will produce a climate neutral alternative to fossil fuels. Over five weeks, 150 people invested 2.4 MSEK through the crowdfunding platform FundedByMe, to support the planning and development of Sweden's first production facility for electro-fuel and help to mitigate climate change.

Sweden has committed to reduce CO2 emissions by 70% by 2030 in the transportation sector. Through combining renewable wind energy with waste carbon dioxide (CO2), Liquid Wind create a climate neutral liquid fuel which will be used as an alternative to fossil fuel and will provide an important part of the solution to reduce CO2 emissions.

"The support we have received from our 150 crowdfunders is invaluable. It is really exciting to see the power of crowdfunding, that private individuals from all over the world are interested in alternative fuels and investing in our future and our planet", says Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind.

Liquid Wind will build six plants for renewable fuel in Sweden, before expanding internationally. Each plant will reduce CO2 emissions by 2 million tonnes. The ambition is to reduce CO2 emissions by a total of 50 million tonnes annually, which corresponds to Sweden's total emissions.

"Well-managed and well-represented companies such as Liquid Wind who take clear account of investor conditions with good valuation, good growth opportunity and have a driven team tend to succeed well on FundedByMe. This campaign has been a lot of fun to follow as they followed our advice and suggestions, been very determined and dedicated and had the right offer. We look forward to seeing the company's growth journey and thank them for the confidence that they chose our platform", says Daniel Daboczy, CEO at FundedByMe.

For the last two years, Liquid Wind have conducted feasibility studies, preparations for financing and assembled a powerful consortium of five large reputable companies with robust knowledge of building chemical and energy facilities, and they are now ready to move to the next phase in the development, and bring their climate neutral fuel to market.

"Now we are really excited to continue the development of our first facility, and bring this critical alternative fuel to market as quickly as possible to reduce our climate emissions and help create a better future", Claes continues. "We are continuously looking for new investors and if you are interested in supporting Liquid Wind or finding out more, please visit www.LiquidWind.se."

For more information, please contact:

Claes Fredriksson

CEO and Founder

Liquid Wind

Mobile: + 46 768 61 61 61

Mail: claes@liquidwind.se



Liquid Wind is an Alternative Fuel Company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Together with their expert consortium they will create a carbon neutral liquid fuel. Their ambition is to reduce CO 2 emissions by a total of 50 million tonnes annually, the equivalent of Sweden's total emissions. Do you want to follow the company towards a slightly cooler planet? Subscribe to our newsletter at www.liquidwind.se.

