

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iran has crossed the cap set on its enriched uranium reserves by a long-standing international nuclear deal, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced.



'We can confirm that IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has informed the Board of Governors that the Agency verified on 1 July that Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded 300kg of UF6,' the limit set by the deal, IAEA said in a statement.



This was confirmed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, says Iran's ISNA news agency.



Seemingly provoked by a number of punitive measures by the Trump administration, Iran earlier this year announced that it was withdrawing its commitment made in a multi-nation nuclear agreement not to enrich uranium.



In May last year, in a move that disappointed the global community, Trump terminated the United States' participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran, and re-imposed sanctions lifted under the deal in return for Teheran's initiatives to curtail uranium enrichment.



The agreement between Iran on the one side and the US, China, Russia, Germany, France, the UK and EU on the other was signed in 2015 under the initiative of the Obama administration.



The JCPOA granted several exemptions to Iran in return for agreeing to limitations on its nuclear program.



