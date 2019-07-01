

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries may continue to cut production in order to bolster oil prices, according to reports from the cartel's meeting in Vienna. The production cut might be extended to 2020.



It is expected that Russia and Saudi Arabia would agree with the decision. Iran, who has been facing ban from U.S. also might agree to OPEC decision to keep the price higher.



The strategy of withholding production has been effective since 2017. The latest decision will hold the production for the next nine months. Oil prices on Monday climbed 2.4 percent. In London trading, Brent crude oil futures recorded 3.1 percent increase to $66.75.



U.S. increased its oil production in the recent months and surpassed Saudi Arabia and Russia to become world's biggest oil producer. The production increase was supported by the Permian Basin. U.S. has been asking OPEC to keep the production high to reduce the global oil price. It has reduced import from OPEC countries significantly.



