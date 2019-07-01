JPJ+Group+PLC+Announces+Block+Listing+Return+

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / Block Listing Return
|
Name of applicant:
|
JPJ Group plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
JPJ Group plc Share Option Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
22 December 2018
|
To:
|
30 June 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
34,676 ordinary shares
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
825,000 ordinary shares
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
144,748 ordinary shares
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
714,928 ordinary shares
|
Name of contact:
|
Dan Talisman
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
+44 (0)20 3907 4025
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Enquiries:
JPJ Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3907 4025
dan.talisman@jpj.com
JPJ Group plc
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
JPJ@finsbury.com
