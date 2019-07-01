JPJ+Group+PLC+-+Block+Listing+Return+

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / Block Listing Return

Date: 1 July 2019

Name of applicant: JPJ Group plc Name of scheme: JPJ Group plc Share Option Plan Period of return: From: 22 December 2018 To: 30 June 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 34,676 ordinary shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 825,000 ordinary shares Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 144,748 ordinary shares Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 714,928 ordinary shares











Name of contact: Dan Talisman Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)20 3907 4025

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary+44 (0)20 3907 4025dan.talisman@jpj.com

JPJ Group plc

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

JPJ@finsbury.com

