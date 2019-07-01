sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.07.2019 | 18:32
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

JPJ+Group+PLC+-+Block+Listing+Return+

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / Block Listing Return

Date: 1 July 2019

Name of applicant:

JPJ Group plc

Name of scheme:

JPJ Group plc Share Option Plan

Period of return:

From:

22 December 2018

To:

30 June 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

34,676 ordinary shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

825,000 ordinary shares

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

144,748 ordinary shares

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

714,928 ordinary shares





Name of contact:

Dan Talisman

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)20 3907 4025

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3907 4025
dan.talisman@jpj.com

JPJ Group plc

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
JPJ@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/550536/JPJGroupPLC-BlockListingReturn


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

FN Beta