JPI Executive Search: Construction Superintendent Jobs in Georgia Lacking on New Projects

ATLANTA, GA and SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / Commercial construction superintendent jobs for new building projects in booming areas of Georgia are in high demand. Yet, extremely scarce and hard-to-find talent for the commercial general contractors who are scrambling to add these new hires to supervise and build their new construction and tenant improvement projects they are taking on.

It's not necessarily job vacancies for thesesuperintendents and project manager roles, its new positions being created as the general contractors (GCs) are awarded new projects from real estate developers, public works, project owners and owner developers, for construction projects they previously submitted bids or proposals on, and now were awarded from their winning bid.

"Top Georgia construction companies are hurting for experienced superintendents right now that have the right type of project background. The current high demand is outweighing the quality supply of supers right now," says Monica Johnson, a human resources executive at JPI Executive Search, a prominent construction recruitment firm with top construction recruiters in multiple industry building specialties.



Project superintendent reviewing blueprints at a commercial construction jobsite in Atlanta, Georgia. Source: Brocreative / Shutterstock.com



Called 'supers' for short, there are various typesof superintendents, including site, lead, project, concrete, residential,construction and general supers. The responsibilities for the role of a superintendent's job is to run the day-to-day operations on the construction site and to control the short-term building schedule. It also includes important quality control and subcontractor coordination to make sure the job site is running efficiently. Long-term scheduling is always handled by a project manager (PM) that may oversee multiple job sites.

"Traveling superintendents" are specialized because they typically go nationwide or regional depending on where the project is located, often being away from home for many months at a time until a project is complete. "MEP superintendents" are a specialty super in mechanical, electrical and plumbing.

Linkedin is popular for company job and career postings. Visit Linkedin.com/jobs/search and search for 'superintendent' in Georgia. It yields a staggering 656 job postings placed in the past 30 days. 229 of those new job listings were posted by employers in the past week, and even 24 brand new listings in past 24 hours. These results are only for the state of Georgia with numbers even greater in other parts of the country.

Search construction jobs on other popular job posting sites like Indeed.com, Monster.com, CareerBuilder.com, SimplyHired.com, ZipRecruiter.com and others. The huge demand for construction professionals is quite evident.

"The problem with all of these job postings are they are not being seen by the 'best-of-the-best' people. The top construction talent is already employed and working on construction projects, not actively looking. We hear frustrations every week from hiring managers like General Superintendents, Construction Managers and VP's of Construction saying they simply cannot find highly qualified supers with the right project skill level to handle a project from cradle to grave," said Johnson.

According to research at PayScale.com, the average medianconstruction superintendent salary in Atlanta, Georgia is only $72,046. On the high end, total compensation is reported at $130,000+ or more annually. Other major metro construction markets throughout the United States are paying even more.

The companies that are hurting to fill these open constructionspositions are willing to pay. The greater the pain, the more they are willing to pay. This represents prime opportunity for the highly talented construction estimators, project engineers, superintendents, project managers and project executives to confidentially explore opportunities, all while they are still currently employed now.

Johnson said, "Construction companies large and small are looking for top talent and will gladly pay for it. As a prime candidate, you can write your own ticket. It's all about your experience level, project list, and specialty project type a hiring manager is looking for."

"We handle these types of confidential situations all the time. Most of our construction searches involve someone that is currently employed but they want to hear about other opportunities out there, and do so in a very confidentially way, without their current employer finding out," continued Johnson.

Every year, the Engineering News Record (ENR), published by BNP Media, publishes many 'ENR Top Lists' with the most popular being the 'ENR Top 400 Contractors' list for ranking the top 400 construction companies and general contractors nationwide, both publicly and privately held, based on construction contracting specific revenue.

They have regional top lists including the 'ENRSoutheast Top Contractors' that covers the Georgia (GA), Florida (FL), Alabama (AL), Tennessee (TN), South Carolina (SC) and North Carolina (NC) southeastern states.

Brasfield & Gorrie LLC (BrasfieldGorrie.com) came in at the #1 spot on the Top SE list, and #25 overall on the ENR Top 400 for 2019. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. (Whiting-Turner.com) ranked #2, and #5 respectively, Turner Construction Co. (TurnerConstruction.com) was at the #3 position on both lists, Yates Construction (WGYates.com) ranked #4 and #34. Finally, DPR Construction (DPR.com) came in at #5 and #10 on the ENR Top 400.

Both the 'ENR 2019 Top 400 Contractors' and 'ENR Southeast Top Contractors' can be found at ENR.com/toplists for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"Companies listed on the ENR Top 400 are highly desirable for other general contractors to hire superintendents and project managers from because of the high skill level and pedigree of projects those top contractors work on."

For more information on how general contractors, developers and construction firms can fill key leadership and executivepositions in the construction industry, or for construction professionals looking to confidentially explore new opportunities, visit http://www.JPIExecutiveSearch.com or call +1-404-596-5572.

