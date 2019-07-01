Pranav Rastogi Comments on The Importance of 'Marketing' in Digital Marketing

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / Born in Dehradun but based in Delhi, 25-year-old Pranav Rastogi is the co-founder of Pollination, an internet media startup, which boasts of some of the biggest websites, social media pages and e-commerce platforms of the past decade. The 2010s were a time of rapid change in the way we know the internet technology, and by extension, internet marketing to be. This was the decade that saw Facebook and Google take digital marketing to the next level. Having witnessed these changes first-hand, Pranav was quick to capitalize.

Along with his partners Jagrit Pratap Singh and Arjit Singh, Pranav runs a number of successful web properties, including Hiptoro - which witnessed a meteoric rise by reaching the top 200 websites in the world in just 7 days of its launch. Having used the power of social media to propel the website to such a high position, Pranav has since decided to convert it into a news and media platform.

After his success with Hiptoro, Pranav further ventured into e-commerce, which has since become his area of expertise. Along with his partners, he has managed to create e-commerce platforms which have generated turnovers of $2 Million in just five months! Commenting on e-commerce, he said:

"I see a lot of young professionals trying to push their products in the digital arena. However, several seem to be forgetting that Internet Marketing is 50% Internet and 50% marketing. Many people tend to forget the latter half."

Pranav Rastogi stresses on the importance of 'marketing' in digital marketing.

"Not only do you need to know who your audience is, but you also need to get in their shoes! You need to know what your audience likes, what it doesn't like, and whether or not will your advertisement be interesting enough for them."

He points out that one 'needs to dirty his hands' if they wish to be successful in digital marketing! Innovation has been of key importance to Pranav, who believes that there needs to be this desire to experiment and this hunger to learn more. Coming from someone who has witnessed success in social media, internet search as well as e-commerce, this is indeed a statement that young digital marketing professionals should keep in mind as they head into the profession!

