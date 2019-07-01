

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials have issued a warning to take extra precautions as a diarrhea bug that can be transmitted via poop of infected humans or animals is on the rise.



Crypto is a tough parasite as it has a outer shell that makes it hard to kill. It can survive for days in chlorinated water in pools and water playgrounds or on surfaces disinfected with chlorine bleach. Crypto can easily cause outbreaks because it only takes a few germs to make someone sick.



According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Crypto is spread through the poop of infected humans or animals. People can get sick after they swallow the parasite in contaminated water or food or after contact with infected people or animals. Crypto is the leading cause of disease outbreaks in the United States linked to water, specifically outbreaks linked to pools or water playgrounds.



A new report says outbreaks of Crypto in the United States increased an average 13% each year from 2009-2017.



The report says 444 outbreaks reported from 2009 through 2017, resulting in 7,465 people becoming sick, 287 hospitalizations, and one death. 35% of the outbreaks were linked to treated swimming water in places like pools and water playgrounds.



Michele Hlavsa, chief of CDC's Healthy Swimming Program, said, 'Young children can get seriously sick and easily spread Crypto. They don't know how to use the toilet and wash their hands, or are just learning how. But we as parents can take steps to help keep our kids healthy in the water, around animals, and in childcare.'



