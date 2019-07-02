Softomotive, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) vendor, has been positioned as a Star Performer by leading analyst Everest Group in its "Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019

"Softomotive has reinforced its position as a Major Contender in 2019. It leads on market impact in the Major Contenders category, and it's the third successive time the company has featured as a Star Performer," said Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President and Distinguished Analyst at Everest Group. "The growth of its client base for ProcessRobot, new product features such as a visual exception recording capability, and good client feedback all contributed to its improved position."

"We are delighted to be recognized by Everest Group as a Star Performer in RPA for the third year running," said Marios Stavropoulos, Co-CEO, Softomotive. "The fact that we have moved clear of other Major Contenders based on assessment of market impact reflects the considerable progress we have made since our Series A funding last year in terms of client, partner and talent acquisition, new office openings and product innovation."

Argyris Kaninis, Co-CEO, added: "We launched our People1st Approach at the end of last year, which is a totally new way to deploy RPA by putting power in the hands of end users. This has achieved a lot of traction in the market from people looking for a more effective way to realise the full potential from this transformative new technology."

Everest Group's assessment centred on Softomotive's ProcessRobot and WinAutomation RPA solutions. For more information visit https://www.softomotive.com/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PR

About Softomotive

Softomotive is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, trusted by more than 8,000 companies worldwide. Both attended and unattended RPA are delivered through powerful, robust RPA technology, from desktop installation to server-based software which is quick to deploy, easy to use and provides best value for money.

WinAutomation is the world's best Robotic desktop automation (RDA) tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows-based platform for building software robots.

ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.

