

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to recent press speculation, Advertising giant WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) confirmed that it has entered into exclusive discussions to sell a majority shareholding in Kantar to Bain Capital for a headline enterprise value of about $4 billion.



Separately, WPP said it agreed to sell ts minority shareholding in Chime Group Holdings Limited, the sports, entertainment and communications group, to the majority shareholder Providence for 54.4 million pounds and potential additional amounts based on the future value of Chime.



