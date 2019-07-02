

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is edging higher in choppy trading following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street as trade tensions between the U.S. and China eased. However, gains are modest after the Japanese market posted strong gains in the previous session.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 17.60 points or 0.08 percent to 21,747.57, after touching a high of 21,764.62 earlier. Japanese shares hit a two-month high on Monday.



The major exporters are higher on a slightly weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.6 percent, while Panasonic and Sony are edging up 0.1 percent each.



Among tech stocks, Tokyo Electron is advancing almost 3 percent and Advantest is unchanged.



In the oil sector, Inpex is declining almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is down more than 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is up 0.2 percent, while Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent. In the auto space, Honda Motor is lower by 0.4 percent and Toyota Motor is edging down 0.1 percent.



Among the major gainers, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro is gaining almost 4 percent and Screen Holdings is rising more than 3 percent. Fujitsu and Toppan Printing Co. are higher by almost 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Showa Denko is losing more than 2 percent and Toho Zinc is lower by almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in June, coming in at 512.991 trillion yen. That follows the 3.6 percent increase in May.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 108 yen range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks gave back some ground, but closed in positive territory on Monday after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart stalled trade negotiations and to hold off on tariffs. Trump also suggested that the U.S. would allow American companies to sell products to Chinese tech giant Huawei that do not pose national security concerns.



While the Nasdaq surged up 84.92 points or 1.1 percent to 8,091.16, the Dow rose 117.47 points or 0.4 percent to 26,717.43 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.57 points or 0.8 percent to 2,964.33.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both jumped by 1 percent.



Crude oil futures ended notably higher on Monday, despite giving up a substantial portion of its earlier gains. WTI crude futures rose $0.62 or 1.1 percent to close at $59.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



