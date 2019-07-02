

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A facebook mail-sorting facility in Menlo Park, California was evacuated after a machine at the facility warned of a possible toxic substance. The substance may be sarin, but has not yet been confirmed it is sarin, according to the reports.



Sarin is an odorless, colorless, tasteless man-made chemical nerve agent that can cause death within minutes of exposure.



The reports said Facebook runs all of its mail and packages through a machine that can detect dangerous substances. The machine notified workers that the package might contain sarin.



It was believed that two people were exposed to the poison.



Facebook said in a statement, 'We evacuated four buildings and are conducting a thorough investigation in coordination with local authorities. Authorities have not yet identified the substance found. As of now, three of the evacuated buildings have been cleared for repopulation.'



