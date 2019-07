BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that it completed its acquisition of Xiidra or lifitegrast ophthalmic solution 5%, the first and only prescription treatment approved to treat both signs and symptoms of dry eye by inhibiting inflammation caused by the disease.



Xiidra is approved to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in multiple markets including the US, Canada and Australia. It is under regulatory review in a number of additional markets.



