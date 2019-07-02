sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of Results

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, July 1

2 July 2019

Rightmove plc

Date notification - Half Year Results

Rightmove plc, the UK's no. 1 property website, will be announcing its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2019, at 7am on Friday, 26 July 2019.

A presentation for analysts will be held at the offices of UBS AG London Branch at 9:00am. You can listen to the presentation live via audio webcast at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3odre2ui

Contact:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
01908 712058
Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk


© 2019 PR Newswire

